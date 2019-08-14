Family of man gunned down in B’ham angry with police about outcome of investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot and killed in Birmingham last week is angry with Birmingham Police Department detectives on what they are calling a “botched investigation.”
The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that upon sharing details of the shooting with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, the DA determined the shooting death of 20-year-old Termaine Howard of Bessemer was found to be justified.
The Howard family claimed they found out the results of the investigation into his death by watching the WBRC FOX6 News.
Howard was shot and killed August 8 near UAB Hospital. Police said they found a gun on Howard. However, Howard’s family said he recently began carrying the gun for protection after weeks of threats from the person who was cleared of his death.
The family also believed a female friend of Howard’s set him up. The family is now calling for a new investigation and justice.
“Birmingham Police Department, y’all did not give us justice,” Howard’s aunt Tykella McDonald said. “Y’all only added to the hurt that my family is going through.”
McDonald said it would be hard for her family to recover.
“Ya’ll did not give us justice. Y’all ain’t came and said nothing,” McDonald said, directed at BPD.
Howard’s mother, Victoria Howard, said she felt disregarded and ignored.
“You can’t pick up the phone and say, ‘I’m sorry Ms. Howard, I let that guy go. We didn’t have enough evidence,'” Victoria Howard said.
Birmingham detectives have scheduled a meeting with the Howard family for Wednesday morning. The family said they do plan to attend the meeting.
We’ve reached out to BPD and D.A. Danny Carr for comment, we will update this story when we hear back.
