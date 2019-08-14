Entertainment area unlike any other in the state coming to Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Developers are planning for an entertainment development near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater, to be a one of a kind destination spot for the state.
They are calling it “The Canopy” and the mix use development will include a 200 unit apartment complex, a hotel, retail, food, and entertainment.
It will be on a huge plot of land right across the street from the amphitheater, but the concert hotspot is not the only thing The Canopy will to highlight. There will be a trail leading to the park and an area in the development called “Base Camp.”
“It will kind of be a hub for people to come together and be entertained, hang out before or after going to the park or just enjoy the benefits of a 10,000 acre park,” says Jordy Henson, the Owner of GenRev Properties, the company developing this property.
In fact, this development has a lot of inspiration from Oak Mountain state park. Henson says it is a prime location and that Oak Mountain Park is a diamond in the rough.
“Our vision was to tie it to the amphitheater, tie in to the Civic Center, and to tie into Oak Mountain and the natural settings or bring something that would be family oriented and energy oriented,” he explains. “Activity center piece of property that would have a place to live, and kind of play and exercise and be outdoors and tie all those elements together which could really be a nice amenity for a lifestyle people to live and under traction for Pelham.”
There will also be a trail system that connect the area to highway 31, which will give easy access to Pelham’s new library, rec center, and the planned entertainment development for Valley Elementary school; tying a lot of Pelham’s most valuable assets all together!
They hope to move dirt in 30 to 60 days and in four to six months, they hope to start construction.
