Briarwood Christian playing to the sound of music

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may look like a normal practice for Briarwood Christian, but with Matthew Forester now in charge, practice sounds completely different.
“It’s so great. Even jogging off the field, you jog to the beat a little bit,” said Briarwood defensive end Turner Murphy.
For the first time in program history, Briarwood is playing music at practice. It’s something head coach Matthew Forester wanted to incorporate since taking over the program after legendary coach Fred Yancy retired last season.
“They like it. They don’t always like my music choices, but I think when it boils down to it, I don’t think they care, they’re just happy to have something playing,” said Briarwood Christian head coach Matthew Forester.
Forester said he got the idea to play music after visiting campuses like Alabama, UAB, and Samford. Since he started playing music, he can tell a difference in the energy at practice.
“It helps you with tempo, because of the beat because without the music it’s more laid back and not as up-tempo so I think it’s a lot better, I like it,” said Briarwood Christian quarterback Jonah Carroll.
“It’s challenging us to gain on our energy, and how to feed off the energy the music gives us so in games when we don’t have music, we can give ourselves our own energy. Having music keeps us occupied and prevents it from getting bored at practice,” added Murphy.
All the music has to be approved, but regardless if it’s Country, Christian, or Hip-Hop, the beat is making a difference at practice.
“It just gives a little spark and energy,” said Coach Forester.
Briarwood Christian opens the season on August 23rd against Vestavia Hills.
