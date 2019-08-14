Birmingham-Southern ready for 2019 football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Southern Panthers are gearing up for the 2019 season. Head Coach Tony Joe White enters his third season with the Panthers and returns nine starters on offense and six on defense.
“In years past, we’ve played a lot of young kids out of necessity and now those kids have grown up and now they have at least 30 starts under their belt,” Coach Tony Joe White said.
“What I’m looking forward to the most is building a bond with these new guys, picking up where we left off the progress last season. Ever since I came in my first year, Coach White has been about a culture change, never stop working. I feel better about the prospects we have every day. I’m just looking forward to getting back to work,” said BSC quarterback Trevor Oakes.
Wednesday was the Panthers’ second day of fall camp. The team opens the season September 7 at LaGrange.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.