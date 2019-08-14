Billy Ivey ‘Doing Good’ with Napkinisms

Billy Ivey’s Napkinisms have taken on a life of their own. They are now shared in patients’ lunches at Children’s of Alabama, and through the Chik-fil-A Foundation. After a 20-year career in advertising, Billy is making an impact he never expected. He says, “I have found it to be ultimately true, you don’t have to do world-changing things to change the world. You don’t have to do something grand. It can be something stupid as writing notes on a paper towel to your kids.”