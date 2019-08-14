B’ham PD investigating homicide in Norwood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting death in the Norwood community.
Around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Officers responded to a Shot Spotter call at the 1700 block of 32nd Place N. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive person lying in the road.
According to authorities, it appears the victim was shot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue, along with the coroner, pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
