Behind the Front: Interpreting the Data

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather comes in many forms, and this week J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt talk about the technicalities of forecasting severe summer weather. It’s a serious nerd session of mesoscale convection systems, what to look for on satellite imagery and appreciating just how far technology has come.
This episode of Behind the Front is sponsored by Durante Home Exteriors. Click Here or Call (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.