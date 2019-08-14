Additional security available for Hoover City Schools following threat

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools have emailed parents of students about an anonymous threat that has been spread on social media.
The email from Hoover City Schools says the safety of students is a primary concern and that additional security is available at schools on Wednesday.
The threat was made anonymously using AirDrop via one student to another at Hoover’s RC3 campus, officials say.
The Riverchase Career Connection Center, known as RC3, is a brand new facility. Students from Hoover and Spain Park take classes that lead to careers in industries like cyber crime, construction, culinary arts and fire response.
The entire email can be read below:
"Dear Hoover City Schools Families,
Many of you are aware, as we are, of a threat that was made anonymously using AirDrop via one student to another at our RC3 campus. Please know that the safety of our students is our primary concern.
The matter yesterday was quickly brought to the attention of school authorities and law enforcement officials and is being fully investigated. We will have additional security available at our schools.
Hoover City Schools"
