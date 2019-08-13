Thursday night shooting death ruled justified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting death of Tremanie Howard as justified.
Sgt. Johnny Williams says officers responded to a call of shots fired on 7th Street S. Officers found a deceased person lying in in the 600 block of 18th Street South.
Howard appeared to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to authorities, a handgun was located on Howard.
After detectives interviewed the person involved in the shooting, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting as justifiable.
