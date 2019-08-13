Taylorville primary hosts back to school rally

They did an activity called club system which divides students and staff into specific club groups. “Each student is in a club in the building and each faculty as you can see, I’m on the purple team and Mr. Rose is on the yellow team. We do competitions throughout the year,” said Jennings. “It builds that family attitude like we are all in this together as well as it’s an accountability thing . I know you’re in the purple club, so you need to hold up to the purple club values,” said Assistant Principal Nick Rose.