Lock-out lifted at Tuscaloosa Co. HS and Northport Elem.
By WBRC Staff | August 13, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 1:52 PM

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The lock-out at Tuscaloosa County High School and Northport Elementary School is now over.

Officials with the school system say based on information from law enforcement, the lock-out was lifted. Law enforcement will remain at both schools throughout the afternoon.

According to earlier information, there was no imminent danger inside the schools, but was issued due to a possible threat outside the schools.

Normal operations continued inside the school during the lock-out, but no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

Parents at both schools were notified through automated message of the situation.

