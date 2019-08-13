Lock-out lifted at Tuscaloosa Co. HS and Northport Elem.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The lock-out at Tuscaloosa County High School and Northport Elementary School is now over.
Officials with the school system say based on information from law enforcement, the lock-out was lifted. Law enforcement will remain at both schools throughout the afternoon.
According to earlier information, there was no imminent danger inside the schools, but was issued due to a possible threat outside the schools.
Normal operations continued inside the school during the lock-out, but no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.
Parents at both schools were notified through automated message of the situation.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.