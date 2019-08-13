Legion Field gets new turf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion Field is getting a facelift just before football season begins. A new turf field is being installed at the legendary stadium. Construction started three weeks ago and is expected to be complete by Aug. 23, just before UAB football begins. The new turf field replaces the old one that was installed in 2006.
“I think when the UAB program comes back, those players will see a great difference in what they played on last year from the cuts they make or routes they may run,” said Stanley Robinson, PR Coordinator with the Birmingham Parks and Recreation.
UAB opens the season on Aug. 29 at Legion Field and hopes to practice on the new turf field soon. “We have a great environment here, but we want to go where we are going to play and be at home and time out situations and all the things we try and simulate, we need to be there and it’s going to be big,” said UAB Head Football Coach Bill Clark.
