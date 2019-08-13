Lear corporation plant security changes following shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update following a plant shooting that left one young mother dead in Vance.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve been providing off-duty deputies through a third-party security company to Lear Corporation.
Earlier this month a young mom was shot and killed by her coworker on the assembly line at their plant in Vance. Before the shooting, security was only available on certain shifts. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said now they have off-duty deputies working security there 24 hours.
WBRC has reached out to Lear corporation about security concerns regarding their Vance plant but they just referred us to local law enforcement.
