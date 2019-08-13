How Birmingham workers and residents are beating the heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are doing what they can to help employees and residents beat the heat.
The Boutwell Auditorium opened Tuesday as a cooling station. Emergency medical personnel were on hand just in case anyone came in showing signs of a heat-related illness.
“Water and ice have also been delivered from CrossPlex, so we are set up for that. So as people come in and as people need to get a break from the heat, we’ve got this location open,” said Rick Journey, City of Birmingham.
In addition, department heads are being told to make sure employees are aware of the dangers associated with this extreme heat. Those who must work outside are being told to make sure they are hydrating regularly.
“If we need to make adjustments, if those supervisors and department heads see that they need to make adjustments to lessen the impact or the time employees are out there, or our team members are out there working, they have been encouraged to do so,” said Rick Journey, Director of Communications for Mayor Woodfin.
