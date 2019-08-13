Hoover unveils highway signs honoring Mike Gilotti

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover honored the memory Tuesday of slain Iraq War veteran Mike Gilotti.
Two signs were unveiled at the east and west bound entrance of the new Alabama Highway 150 Bridge
Gilotti was a Hoover resident who was murdered outside of his home in the Lake Cyrus community in January of 2016.
In November 2018, the Hoover City Council approved a resolution asking the state legislature to name the new Alabama Highway 150 Bridge after Gilotti. In May 2019, the Alabama State Legislature passed a resolution and the Governor signed that resolution allowing for the naming to occur.
Monday, Representative Arnold Mooney and Representative David Wheeler will present honorary resolutions to the Gilotti Family. The Hoover community and beyond is invited to attend the meeting to show love and support for the Gilotti family. That meeting will begin at 6:00 pm and will be held in the City Council Chambers at Hoover City Hall.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.