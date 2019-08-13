Former Bessemer Mayor Ed May recovering from stroke

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Bessemer Mayor Ed May is “doing much better” since being admitted to UAB Hospital for treatment of a stroke on Friday.
“We are very excited about his progress,” said his wife Pat May.
Pat said she and her husband were at home in Bessemer on Friday when she noticed he was having difficulty speaking. Reminded of television PSAs that advise quick action when one suspects a loved one may be having a stroke, Pat said she drove her husband to UAB Medical Center where doctors quickly administered a clot-busting drug.
Pat said May started showing significant progress on Monday and Tuesday, including standing on Tuesday for the first time since his hospitalization.
May, who served two terms as mayor of Bessemer before being defeated in 2010, was in the process of scaling back work at his law practice.
While May will need therapy to recover, Pat says he is already talking about going fishing. “He has a desire to heal,” she said.
Pat said her husband is evidence that prayer and clot-busting drugs work, and says quick action in dealing with strokes is essential. “Anyone who is thinking [their loved one] might be having a stroke, follow their first mind and get the patient to the hospital right away… it makes a world of difference,” Pat continued.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.