FIRST ALERT Weather Day remains in effect due to dangerous heat levels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas in west Alabama and locations along and south of I-20. If your location is under a warning, then the feels-like temperature could reach 110 degrees or higher. Locations like Jefferson County and points to the north and east are under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. and temperatures will feel like they are 105 degrees or hotter. Please avoid outdoor activities and stay hydrated. We can’t rule out an isolated storm this afternoon to cool us down, but the majority of us will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. West winds at 5-10 mph.
A cold front to our north will likely spark up showers and storms across Tennessee late this evening. That activity will likely move to the south and push into North Alabama between 7 p.m. until midnight tonight. Storms that form will likely begin to weaken. We can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing strong winds and frequent lightning. I’ve bumped up the overnight chance for rain and thunder to the north of I-20 to 50 percent. Relief in the form of a cold front will move through Central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and will spark additional showers and storms mainly south of I-20. Winds increase from the northwest and drier air filters in. Temperatures will not be as extreme and rise into the lower 90s.
Drier and more comfortable air will stay with us Thursday through Saturday providing a little relief from the intense heat index values. Dry air will heat up quickly though so high temperatures will likely remain hot and in the mid 90s. The good news is that humidity levels will be comfortable and feels like temperatures will not be significant. We could see highs in the upper 90s Saturday and maybe Sunday before the muggy air returns.
New data suggests higher rain chances building in on Sunday and into early next week. That would be great if a wetter forecast pans out seeing drought is a big issue and it will keep temperatures down a bit.
