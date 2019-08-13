FIRST ALERT Weather Day remains in effect due to dangerous heat levels

A cold front to our north will likely spark up showers and storms across Tennessee late this evening. That activity will likely move to the south and push into North Alabama between 7 p.m. until midnight tonight. Storms that form will likely begin to weaken. We can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing strong winds and frequent lightning. I’ve bumped up the overnight chance for rain and thunder to the north of I-20 to 50 percent. Relief in the form of a cold front will move through Central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and will spark additional showers and storms mainly south of I-20. Winds increase from the northwest and drier air filters in. Temperatures will not be as extreme and rise into the lower 90s.