BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday. It is a very warm and muggy start to the day. Many locations are waking up in the mid to upper 70s. With a warm start, it is going to be hot once again this afternoon. The heat was impressive yesterday with many locations seeing high temperatures close to 100 degrees. We’ll likely continue that trend this afternoon with highs near 100°F with heat index values around 105-115 degrees. With such high feels-like temperatures, we have declared today a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for dangerous heat and humidity. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas in west Alabama and locations along and south of I-20. Locations like Jefferson County and points to the north and east remain in a heat advisory this evening. Please avoid outdoor activities and stay hydrated. Last time we saw an Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Alabama was nearly seven years ago. We can’t rule out an isolated storm this afternoon to cool us down, but the majority of us will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. West winds at 5-10 mph.