BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday. It is a very warm and muggy start to the day. Many locations are waking up in the mid to upper 70s. With a warm start, it is going to be hot once again this afternoon. The heat was impressive yesterday with many locations seeing high temperatures close to 100 degrees. We’ll likely continue that trend this afternoon with highs near 100°F with heat index values around 105-115 degrees. With such high feels-like temperatures, we have declared today a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for dangerous heat and humidity. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas in west Alabama and locations along and south of I-20. Locations like Jefferson County and points to the north and east remain in a heat advisory this evening. Please avoid outdoor activities and stay hydrated. Last time we saw an Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Alabama was nearly seven years ago. We can’t rule out an isolated storm this afternoon to cool us down, but the majority of us will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. West winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: A cold front to our north will likely spark up showers and storms across Tennessee late this evening. A line of storms will likely move to the south and push into North Alabama between 7 p.m. to midnight tonight. Storms that form will likely begin to weaken. We can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing strong winds and frequent lightning.
NEXT BIG THING: A cold front will move through Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon sparking up additional showers and storms mainly south of I-20. Some locations might end up unlucky without much rain from this system. Northwest winds will likely pick up bringing in slightly drier air into the area. With more clouds around, temperatures should become cooler with highs in the low to mid-90s.
DRIER AIR FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK: Drier air will stay with us Thursday through Saturday providing a little relief from the intense heat index values. Dry air will heat up quickly so high temperatures will likely remain hot in the mid-90s. Good news is that humidity levels will be comfortable and feels like temperatures will not be significant. We could see highs in the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday before humidity and rain chances return.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend as moisture along the Gulf tries to move northwards. There’s a chance we could see a tropical system develop along the Gulf during this time frame. Details are still too early to determine what will happen, but we’ll have to watch what happens as the cold front stalls in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will hopefully cool us down by early next week with highs in the lower 90s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App. It will be helpful to provide you details on the heat and potential storms that could move into our area tonight and tomorrow.
Stay hydrated and have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.