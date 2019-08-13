Dangers for kids and teens on First Alert Weather Day for heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During a First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat, UAB doctors remind parents and young people of the dangers of overheating outside while playing or practicing sports or band.
Doctors say studies show most children ages 12 to 18 do not remember to hydrate, rehydrate or apply sunscreen.
Tamera Coyne-Beasley, M.D., director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Adolescent Medicine within the Department of Pediatrics, and Nefertiti Durant, M.D., associate professor in UAB’s Division of Adolescent Medicine, share their tips on keeping youth hydrated, safe and having fun.
Signs of overheating include:
• Increased thirst
• Fainting, weakness
• Fatigue
• Muscle cramps
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Irritability
• Headaches
• Sweating
• Cool/clammy skin
• Increased body temperature
Coyne-Beasley said if body temperature is 105 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, this is a heatstroke — a life-threatening emergency.
Other tips include:
• Wear loose, light-colored clothing while outdoors
• On hot days, limit vigorous outdoor activity to before noon and after 6 p.m.
