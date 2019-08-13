B’ham officer recognized for kind moment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A touching moment earned one local officer a “Caught Doing Good” Award from Mayor Woodfin.
Officer LaMarcus Bouyer found a crying child at last week’s Peace in the Park. The officer picked up the child and comforted him. He even gave the little boy a junior police badge.
According to the City of Birmingham’s Facebook page, a citizen saw the officer’s kind deed and took photos. The citizen made the Mayor’s Office aware of what happened.
“I didn’t know anyone was taking pictures,” said Officer Bouyer of East Precinct. “I was just doing what I do.”
Officer Bouyer has been with the Birmingham Police Department for three years.
