What August 11 and Safe Dig Day all about

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may not be the first thing you think about when it comes to starting a project that involves digging or excavation, however it is a law that requires you to call 811 and seek some assistance. Doing so just might save you time, money and possibly lives.
“We have a saying call 811 so later on you don’t have to dial 911,” said Mckay Lyvers, Damage Position education Manager with 811. “It’s a free service and it doesn’t take long before someone shows up to mark the lines so whoever can continue with their project.”
No job is too small to get in touch with 811.
