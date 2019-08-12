Two suspects in custody in Eutaw shooting, search continues for third

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw police believe two recent shootings are connected, and they’ve narrowed down who may be responsible after arresting some of the people they accuse of being involved.
Eutaw Police Chief Derick Coleman says two shootings, one Thursday and again Sunday, happened in the William McKinley Branch Heights housing community. A man was injured in the first shooting. Both crimes have people living there too frightened to talk about it publicly.
“From the information we’ve been receiving and following up on Facebook, it has to do with a murder that took place years ago. The suspect did time. He’s out now,” Chief Coleman said.
Corey Lewis and Kendarious Rivers face attempted murder and other charges in Thursday’s shooting.
Both were captured in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. Police are giving a third suspect wanted in this case, Ladexter Pelt, until the end of Monday to turn himself in before they ask a local task force and the U-S Marshals to come in and help apprehend him.
“They’re out here doing these shootings with automatic weapons. So we have rounds going in innocent victims’ homes, cars,” Coleman said.
