Tips for proper hydration during dangerous heat levels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Current dangerous heat levels impacting our area require reminders that proper hydration can save your life.
The CDC is reminding people hydration should happen before, during and after work. Water is the best drink for hydration.
According to the CDC, you should drink 8 ounces every 15-20 minutes. But you should not drink more than 48 ounces an hour. Also, energy drinks and alcohol should be avoided.
To learn more about avoiding heat-stress hydration, click here. You can learn more about heat-related illnesses by clicking here and clicking here.
