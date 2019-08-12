Suspected Tuscaloosa burglar accused of standing over females victims while they slept

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa-area authorities moved quickly to identify and arrest a suspected burglar who also hovered over women as they slept.
″In a case like this when somebody is going into a residence that’s occupied in the middle of the night, that’s dangerous," Capt. Brad Mason of the Tuscaloosa Police Department explained.
He said that’s why they teamed up with University of Alabama Campus Police to monitor areas just off campus to identify the suspect quickly.
They arrested 35-year-old Jim McCoy of Tuscaloosa on charges of trespassing and burglary. There’s no evidence of any physical contact in the two cases McCoy is charged in.
“He did take property from some of the residences. The biggest concern was several times when a female victim would wake up he’s standing at the foot of the bed," Mason continued.
There’s no evidence McCoy broke into any of the residences. Authorities think the victims may have left their windows or doors unlocked.
That’s a concern to the parent of one University of Alabama student.
“It frightens me learning my child lives in this area,” Michelle Berry told WBRC.
McCoy is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds of more than $30,000. They’re asking anyone who may have had a similar experience with him to come forward.
