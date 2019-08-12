Several Tuscaloosa Co. drivers ticketed for failing to stop for school buses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are warning drivers to stop for school buses.
They’ve responded to several complaints last week, when school started that drivers were not stopping for school buses around Mitt Larry Road, Highway 43 and Highway 69 North.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said many citations for failing to stop for a school bus were given out in these areas.
They’re asking drivers to spread the word, as they plan to continue to watch these locations for violators.
For a complete breakdown of the law and the fines you could face, click here.
