Man accused of burglarizing homes, standing over females’ beds arrested in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - At the beginning of August, the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) was notified of a burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Police say that around 4 a.m., a female was awakened by a subject standing at the foot of her bed. Several days later, another female was awakened by a subject standing at the foot of her bed as well. Both of these incidents occurred in the fringe area around the University of Alabama campus.
Investigators identified 35-year-old Jim McCoy as a suspect.
On Saturday around 12:30 a.m., authorities took McCoy into custody during a traffic stop.
Police say McCoy was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespass.
McCoy is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,500 bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.
