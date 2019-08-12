Lunches to stimulate your child’s brain power throughout the day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Several students are just getting back from the first day of school and we’re learning more about what you should be packing in your child’s lunch that will help give them brain power throughout the day.
Nutritionists says it should have a balance of proteins, fat, and carbohydrates. Miriam Pittman is a Clinical Nutrition Manager at Shelby Baptist Hospital and she says all of these items are very important.
“Carbohydrate is really the only source of nutrition that your brain craves so it is the fuel that feeds your brain,” she explains.
A good example of a well-balanced lunch is a sandwich on whole wheat bread, with yogurt or fruit on the side.
