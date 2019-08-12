The Lincoln Golden Bears have each others back on the gridiron

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - As Matt Zedaker gets ready to lead the Lincoln High School football program for the third year, one thing is very noticeable, the Golden Bears are trending in the right direction. Last season, Zedaker’s second, the Bears won a region title and with that the players within the program appear to have bought into what their coach has been preaching.
“We have to trust one another and have each other’s back,” said Zedaker. “We have to be more than teammates, we have to be a family and believe in one another. Last year was a step in that direction and we need to keep moving forward in a positive direction.”
The Bears open the season Friday, August 23 against Southside-Selma. That same night, Sideline begins its 31st season of broadcast on WBRC as the high school football program begins a new time at 10:25pm.
