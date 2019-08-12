Jefferson County Coroner Trying to ID Eight Bodies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been a busy time for the coroner’s office. Two sets of skeletal remains were discovered last week. One in Brighton on Parker Springs Street and one on Woodward Avenue. A body was also discovered just off of Shade Grove Road near Village Creek Bridge.
At Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers, they are working to get information to help identify the missing.
“If you have a loved one, someone you know is missing, haven’t heard from them from a good while, who lost touch or who lost their way.” Sgt. John Pennington said.
Sgt. Pennington said family or friends need to file a missing person’s report. Providing any sort of personal information could help identify the person.
“The coroner can only do some much. They will look at fingerprints. They will look at the general health and age of the body in front of them. They will look at the dental work.” Pennington said.
Pennington stresses parents putting information about children into a national database, which could help as they turn to adults.
He says these are difficult cases that in his experience, are the result of drug abuse.
“I know here at Crime Stoppers we have people disappearing, reported abusing illegal drugs. Heroin, opioids consistently putting themselves in harms way.” Pennington said.
If you have any information about a missing person contact the the coroner’s office, law enforcement, or even crime stoppers.
