Jackson-Olin High School is building pride in the Ensley community with football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It had been a long time since the Ensley community had a lot to brag about when it came to high school football. However, in recent years the school has boasted some big time recruits and last season the Mustangs went undefeated in the regular season and a trip to the state high school playoffs. Head coach Tim Vakakes has definitely turned the program around and helped re-establish community pride.