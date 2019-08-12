Jackson-Olin High School is building pride in the Ensley community with football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It had been a long time since the Ensley community had a lot to brag about when it came to high school football. However, in recent years the school has boasted some big time recruits and last season the Mustangs went undefeated in the regular season and a trip to the state high school playoffs. Head coach Tim Vakakes has definitely turned the program around and helped re-establish community pride.
“We play for our community,” said Tim Vakakes. “We try to improve our culture every year and this is one way to do something you never imagined possible in Ensley, and we are doing it winning football games.”
The Mustangs hosted a youth football camp Sunday night and more than 150 kids showed up along with fans from within the community to support the program and support the team.
Sunday the school also debuted its new jumbotron, the first of its kind for a high school in the city of Birmingham.
Jackson-Olin opens its 2019 season against Fairfield Preparatory High School during week zero.
