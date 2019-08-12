How to keep your house cool, AC working in dangerous heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve declared a first alert weather day for Tuesday because of this dangerous heat.
Right now would be the worst time for your AC to shut down.
OnTime Service says in order to keep your unit running correctly and efficiently, check for dirty filters frequently.
Keep your blinds closed, the fan going counterclockwise, and make sure the weatherstripping around your doors and windows is tight.
And just because your home is new, that doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods.
“Preventative maintenance is huge. One of the places that we see issues even more often is in newer homes,” said OnTime Service technician Derrek Gooch. “There’s this mentality that everything’s new and it’s okay. But besides a breakdown, one of the things you benefit from having the system cleaned up once or twice a year, you can can catch problems before your parts warranty or your manufacturer warranty expires.”
OnTime Service says the worst thing you can do as a homeowner is wait until it breaks.
They recommend maintaining your system twice a year: once for heating, and once for cooling.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.