How high school athletes handle the heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football players and band members are braving the heat right now as the season is less than two weeks away.
That does not mean however, they are not taking precautions.
At Fultondale High School, football players practiced for only an hour Monday and did so in shorts, t-shirts, and helmets. No pads.
The coach says they follow the AHSAA rules to the letter. That can mean shorter practices and frequent water breaks.
“We have an athletic trainer to make sure she’s checking everybody. We have a shady place, and we practice on the baseball field, the dugout if we need to get somebody in there,” said Fultondale Coach Don Dover. “We can go inside and do film work and do weightlifting, in the weight room, that kind of thing. So, they’ll leave here tired.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.