Gadsden opens cooling centers due to extreme heat advisory

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden EMA has announced the city has opened some cooling centers.
That includes all three branches of the Gadsden Public Library, during their normal business hours. This, as the city, like much of the rest of the state, will be under a heat advisory over the next two days, with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees.
Library director Craig Scott says nearly all of the library's normal programs will be available during that time. Scott says the libraries usually open as cooling centers, and also open as warming centers during sub-zero days in the winter.
Cooling Centers:
Gadsden Public Library located at 254 College Street. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. 256-549-4699
East Gadsden Public Library at 809 East Broad Street. Operating hours are from 9 am until 5 pm Monday and Tuesday. 256-549-4691
Alabama City Public Library at 2700 W. Meighan Blvd. Operating hours are from 9 am until 5 pm Monday and Tuesday. Contact: 256-549-4688
The Salvation Army at 114 N.11th Street. They will be open 24 hours daily. Contact: 256-546-4673
Three of the Gadsden community centers will open as cooling centers, 8-5 both days.
Elliott Community Center, 2829 Meighan Blvd., 256-549-4674
East Gadsden Community Center, 921 Wilson St., 256-549-4673
Walnut Park Community Center, 3200 Walnut St., 256-549-4685
