FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day issued for Tuesday due to dangerous heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day because of the extreme heat expected. Tomorrow will be the hottest day we have experienced in 7 years. An excessive heat warning goes into effect at 7 p.m. Monday night and ends at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 90s and heat indices will range from 110° to 115°. This kind of heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. We want you to take the heat seriously and to not put your body in danger. If you have to do anything strenuous outside, then be sure to complete that task early in the morning hours before 9 a.m. Don’t forget about your pets and limit their time outside and make sure they have plenty of water.