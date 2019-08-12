FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat levels likely Monday and Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day mostly dry, warm, and muggy. Many locations are in the 70s. Yesterday was very hot with several spots climbing into the mid to upper 90s. We’ll likely see even more heat this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s. A few locations in West Alabama could see high temperatures approach 100 degrees this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening due to the combination of high heat and humidity. Most locations will stay dry today, but we could see a few isolated showers develop in East Alabama this afternoon and evening. Consider yourself lucky if you see some rain today.