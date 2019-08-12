FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat levels likely Monday and Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day mostly dry, warm, and muggy. Many locations are in the 70s. Yesterday was very hot with several spots climbing into the mid to upper 90s. We’ll likely see even more heat this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s. A few locations in West Alabama could see high temperatures approach 100 degrees this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening due to the combination of high heat and humidity. Most locations will stay dry today, but we could see a few isolated showers develop in East Alabama this afternoon and evening. Consider yourself lucky if you see some rain today.
FIRST ALERT: We will continue to see dangerous heat levels going into Tuesday with high temperatures flirting near 100 degrees. Morning temperatures Tuesday will only drop into the mid to upper 70s. Remember to drink plenty of water, take several breaks, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities if possible. It is also important to make sure your pets stay cool. They also need to avoid walking on hot pavement as temperatures could exceed 150 degrees. Temperatures will likely remain hot for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid-90s, but it won’t be as hot as today and tomorrow.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the potential to see strong storms develop and move into North Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday. A weak boundary will enhance our rain chances and help support stronger thunderstorms. Most models show a line of storms developing Tuesday evening in Tennessee and weakening over time as it moves south into North Alabama. By Wednesday, more storms could redevelop south of I-20. Storms that form tomorrow and Wednesday could become strong or severe. Main threat will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
END OF THE WEEK: By the end of the week, we will trend drier with only isolated showers and storms possible south of I-20. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine Thursday through Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is no sign of cooler temperatures over the next seven days.
WATCHING THE GULF THIS WEEKEND: The system that will move through our area Tuesday night into Wednesday will likely stall along the Gulf Coast. A few models are indicating an area of low pressure that could develop producing stormy conditions along the Gulf Coast Thursday-Sunday. Still too early to know if something will develop and possibly impact our area. We’ll definitely watch for the potential as we approach the weekend.
