FIRST ALERT: Avoid being outside for a long period of time due to the heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert for dangerous heat levels to continue through tomorrow! A heat advisory is in effect and that means the feels like temperatures will range from 105-110 degrees, and if you are exposed to this kind of heat for a long period of time then you are putting yourself in danger. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the risks! If you have to be outside, please take plenty of cool breaks and drink a lot of water. Remember to not walk your dog on the pavement this time of year because it gets scorching hot and quickly. As of 11:30 a.m., the pavement temperature was around 130 degrees and will likely get to 150 degrees this afternoon.