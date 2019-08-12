FIRST ALERT: Avoid being outside for a long period of time due to the heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert for dangerous heat levels to continue through tomorrow! A heat advisory is in effect and that means the feels like temperatures will range from 105-110 degrees, and if you are exposed to this kind of heat for a long period of time then you are putting yourself in danger. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the risks! If you have to be outside, please take plenty of cool breaks and drink a lot of water. Remember to not walk your dog on the pavement this time of year because it gets scorching hot and quickly. As of 11:30 a.m., the pavement temperature was around 130 degrees and will likely get to 150 degrees this afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms are flaring up mainly to the east of I-65 and so you might briefly see the temperature drop if one passes by your location. Tomorrow will be hot or even hotter. Our next big thing is the potential to see strong storms develop and move into North Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday. A weak boundary will enhance our rain chances and help support stronger thunderstorms. Most models show a line of storms developing Tuesday evening in Tennessee and weakening over time as it moves south into North Alabama.
By Wednesday, more storms could redevelop south of I-20. Storms that form tomorrow and Wednesday could become strong or severe. Main threat will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Overall, our chance for rain looks low but temperature relief will come once the front passes through. You’ll notice the air is a little more tolerable on Wednesday, but especially by Thursday when the comfy air arrives. Dry weather looks to prevail through the weekend and afternoon temperatures look to remain above normal and in the middle 90s.
Continue to water the lawn and garden because Mother Nature won’t be very helpful.
Tracking very hot temperatures.
