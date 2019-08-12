Check on elderly during extremely hot days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It's important to check on elderly neighbors and family members during this excessive heat spell Central Alabama is experiencing.
Doctors say people 65 years and older many times are more prone to heat related illnesses. As you age your body does not react or handle the heat as well.
Also your thirst mechanism that tells you to hydrate might not work like it used too.
"That circuit between the body understanding the amount of fluid in it and the brain, to let the brain know that I need to do something about this, is not as strong, not work as well. And older people don’t feel thirsty in the same way,” Dr. Andrew Duxbury, UAB Geriatrician.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.