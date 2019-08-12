Calhoun County Chief Deputy retires, starts consulting and counseling practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s longtime mental health officer and chief deputy is taking his expertise on the road.
Jon Garlick will formally retire from the sheriff’s office September 1.
Garlick is a licensed counselor, and with that degree, was also employed as the county's mental health officer.
Garlick is now starting a private practice in which he'll not only provide counseling, but will do consulting work for businesses.
"Skills like de-escalation skills, and how to handle difficult people, all port really well to the business community," Garlick says. "You have sales and marketing folks who are having a hard time closing the deal, or having problems in customer service, then those types of skills, I can do some training in that or consulting in that."
That consulting even includes coming up with plans to deal with active shooters.
"I tend to think that a lot of your active shooters, have reached a point in their life that they've reached a crisis stage. And, they are probably diagnosable. But certainly an intervention would be nice before that happens," Garlick told us.
Garlick says in his new role, he won’t stop advocating for mental health awareness, and for changes in how Alabama deals with mental health issues.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.