Bama’s Tagovailoa talks playing smarter; strong offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman voting in 2018, and might have won had he remained healthy toward the latter part of the season when he was banged up and not totally 100 percent, which may have affected his play.
“I need to be smarter as a quarterback,” said Tagovailoa. “That means just take what the defense gives me and move on. Don’t always think home run and take those unnecessary hits.”
Tagovailoa is all smiles despite it being the dog days of fall camp with the heat. He remains cool because he knows he is throwing to one of the most talented and deepest wide receiver corps in all of college football.
“Defense plays man against us we will torch them,” said Tagovailoa. “If the defense plays zone against us then we’ll pick up big chunks of yards on the ground. Good luck trying to defend us!”
Bama’s wide receiver corp includes Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.
