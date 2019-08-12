Back Forty Beer: Lamb Burgers

Back Forty Beer: Lamb Burger
August 12, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 11:07 AM

Ingredients:

4 each 8 oz lamb burger patties

4 each hamburger buns

2 cups arugula

1 each lemon

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

2 cups feta spread

1 each grilled red onion

Directions:

Grill the lamb burgers to your desired temperature.

While the burgers are grilling, toast your buns in a sauté pan

Spread a layer of the feta spread to the bottom of your hamburger bun

Place your finished burger on the bun

In a small mixing bowl add the arugula and diced grilled red onion

Add lemon juice and olive to taste and place that on top of the burger patty

Serve with your favorite side

Feta Spread:

2 each roasted Red Peppers

4 each pepperoncini peppers, stem removed

4 cloves roasted garlic

2 T grilled red onions, diced

1 T fresh dill, chopped

1 T lemon Juice

2 pounds feta cheese, block

Add the red peppers, pepperoncinis, garlic, and grilled red onions to the food processor

Turn the processor on, and let it go until the mixture is smooth

Slowly start crumbling the feta cheese in while it is spinning

Once the feta mixture, add the lemon juice and chopped dill.

Remove from the food processor, and let cool in the fridge, reserve for later.

