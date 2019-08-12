Back Forty Beer: Lamb Burgers

Ingredients:
4 each 8 oz lamb burger patties
4 each hamburger buns
2 cups arugula
1 each lemon
Extra virgin olive oil to taste
2 cups feta spread
1 each grilled red onion
Directions:
Grill the lamb burgers to your desired temperature.
While the burgers are grilling, toast your buns in a sauté pan
Spread a layer of the feta spread to the bottom of your hamburger bun
Place your finished burger on the bun
In a small mixing bowl add the arugula and diced grilled red onion
Add lemon juice and olive to taste and place that on top of the burger patty
Serve with your favorite side
Feta Spread:
2 each roasted Red Peppers
4 each pepperoncini peppers, stem removed
4 cloves roasted garlic
2 T grilled red onions, diced
1 T fresh dill, chopped
1 T lemon Juice
2 pounds feta cheese, block
Add the red peppers, pepperoncinis, garlic, and grilled red onions to the food processor
Turn the processor on, and let it go until the mixture is smooth
Slowly start crumbling the feta cheese in while it is spinning
Once the feta mixture, add the lemon juice and chopped dill.
Remove from the food processor, and let cool in the fridge, reserve for later.
