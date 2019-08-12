Auburn names new voice of the Tigers

“I’m thrilled to be selected as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Burcham said. “While it’s a bittersweet time and I wish the circumstances creating this opportunity were different, I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others. With this job, you’re not just the voice of Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball. You’re also the voice of Auburn. You represent Auburn every day, and I will never forget that. I have been in this community and broadcasting Auburn games for 31 years. I understand and love Auburn and its tradition. I can’t wait to be a part of it moving forward.”