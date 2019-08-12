Auburn names new voice of the Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn University has named a new lead announcer for Auburn football and he’s a familiar name.
Andy Burcham assumes the responsibilities previously held by Rod Bramblett, who was killed along with his wife, Paula, on May 25 in a car accident.
Burcham has been a part of Auburn radio broadcasts for the previous 31 years in various capacities.
He worked alongside Bramblett for the previous 25 years broadcasting Auburn baseball and served as the play-by-play voice for Auburn women’s basketball since 1988.
“I’m thrilled to be selected as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Burcham said. “While it’s a bittersweet time and I wish the circumstances creating this opportunity were different, I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others. With this job, you’re not just the voice of Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball. You’re also the voice of Auburn. You represent Auburn every day, and I will never forget that. I have been in this community and broadcasting Auburn games for 31 years. I understand and love Auburn and its tradition. I can’t wait to be a part of it moving forward.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.