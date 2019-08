6:15AM DETOUR AROUND CRASH I-65 NB after Shelby Co Airport Exit that's blocking all lanes

*exit I-65 NB at US 31 Calera

*take US 31 through Calera

*get back on I-65 NB at US 31 in Alabaster@wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/BOcrO2XR5o