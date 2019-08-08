Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot and humid conditions are anticipated again on Sunday with Heat Indices near 105. Daytime temperatures will be even warmer Monday and Tuesday, with highs possibly approaching 100 in some areas. Heat Indices will rise to between 102 and 107 degrees, and possibly as high as 110 degrees across West Alabama Tuesday.
In short, the hot conditions continue today as high pressure centered over Texas migrates east accompanied by north/northeasterly winds ushering in a surge of drier air which will serve to limit rain chances through the end of the weekend and the beginning of the week. However, the air at the surface remains extremely moist and as air temperatures rocket into the 95-98 degree range in the afternoon there will be little relief from the heat in the form of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Given these conditions the Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 9 tonight and these values will only rise Monday and Tuesday leading to expectations that the Heat Advisory will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning criteria especially Tuesday.
In fact, an Excessive Heat Watch may be issued later today. The effects of such heat are cumulative and impacts will only worsen with prolonged exposure to such heat over the next three days. Be sure to take extra precautions when outdoors or if you or someone you know is especially sensitive to the heat, particularly those without access to a source or relief from the heat.
Beyond mid-week a a cold front will approach from the north Wednesday and some forecast models take the front south of our area while others show it stalling over Central Alabama. Either way, rain chances will increase area wide with those increasing rain chances continuing into Friday. By the end of the week, more of the rain will push south and east. Thunderstorms which do occur will have the capability of producing gusty winds but the storms should remain below Severe limits so no organized Severe Weather is expected for the second half of the week
