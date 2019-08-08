Sunday Morning Weather

In short, the hot conditions continue today as high pressure centered over Texas migrates east accompanied by north/northeasterly winds ushering in a surge of drier air which will serve to limit rain chances through the end of the weekend and the beginning of the week. However, the air at the surface remains extremely moist and as air temperatures rocket into the 95-98 degree range in the afternoon there will be little relief from the heat in the form of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Given these conditions the Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 9 tonight and these values will only rise Monday and Tuesday leading to expectations that the Heat Advisory will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning criteria especially Tuesday.