Homewood Police Dept. stepping up patrols for back-to-school traffic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police are warning drivers to reduce their speed as school starts back tomorrow.
The department posted a link on Facebook on Friday reminding people that school starts back August 12. They are asking that drivers adjust their routines and remain patient during their morning commutes.
Homewood police will be stepping up patrols in the schools zones for the first week or so of the school year. They ask that you remember to slow down in school zones.
