Funeral arrangements set for victim in Tuscaloosa stray bullet killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anthony Killings will be memorialized Wednesday August 14 with a funeral in Tuscaloosa.
Services will start at noon at Bethel Baptist Church. Burial services will follow in Memory Hill Gardens. Viewing will be Tuesday at from noon to 6pm at Rollins’ Mortuary.
The 24 year-old died after he was hit by a stray bullet fired from the parking lot of Parker 301 Apartments into his unit on Monday morning.
Investigators say there was a robbery following a party in another part of the complex. That lead to a double shooting where several rounds were fired.
Kirisshod Fritz, 22, and Dermarlio Robertson, 23, are charged in the robbery and Killings’ death. Concerned loved ones went to check on him after not hearing from Killings since Sunday evening. They found him dead in his bed Tuesday night.
