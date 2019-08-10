Study: Auburn home to nation’s happiest students

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - War Eagle! A new study part of The Princeton Review’s annual “Best 385 colleges” rankings list found that Auburn University is home to the country’s happiest students, according to the 2020 rankings.
Criteria for the rankings was based on data from surveys of 140,000 students at the 385 schools featured in the review. The student survey included 80 questions, asking students about their school’s academics/administration, life at their university, their fellow students and themselves.
According to the rankings, students referred to Auburn’s environment as “challenging, captivating, unique and yet still timeless.” Students also stated that the university “provides you plenty of resources and opportunities to get a top-notch education” and that the university develops young professionals through a “nurturing education, extracurricular involvement opportunities and professional skill development.” Students noted that professors are “approachable, go out of their way to help you learn if you ask them and bring material to life.”
“Auburn students are happy because Auburn is more than a classroom, a football stadium or a degree,” said Auburn Student Government Association President Mary Margaret Turton. “Auburn is an empowering experience where students are challenged and motivated to become men and women of the Auburn Creed; a dedication to excellence in academia and student life and a place rooted in tradition and support that becomes home.”
Among other top qualities mentioned by survey participants was Auburn’s “beautiful campus,” “amazing new recreation center” and “safe downtown” with good food options and a nearby state park for outdoor recreation. A high student involvement in Auburn’s many student organizations was highlighted in addition to the strong tradition of football Saturdays on campus.
Known as the “Loveliest Village on the Plains,” Auburn University was home to over 30,000 students in the 2018-19 school year.
