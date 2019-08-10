Study: Auburn home to nation’s happiest students

According to the rankings, students referred to Auburn’s environment as “challenging, captivating, unique and yet still timeless.” Students also stated that the university “provides you plenty of resources and opportunities to get a top-notch education” and that the university develops young professionals through a “nurturing education, extracurricular involvement opportunities and professional skill development.” Students noted that professors are “approachable, go out of their way to help you learn if you ask them and bring material to life.”