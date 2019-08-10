Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for areas along and south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Phenix City. Not much relief in the heat is expected even during the overnight period as lows will be in the 72-78 degree range with high humidity. These hot and humid conditions with heat indices of 105 to 107 degrees will continue for areas along and south of a Tuscaloosa to Phenix City line over the weekend.