Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for areas along and south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Phenix City. Not much relief in the heat is expected even during the overnight period as lows will be in the 72-78 degree range with high humidity. These hot and humid conditions with heat indices of 105 to 107 degrees will continue for areas along and south of a Tuscaloosa to Phenix City line over the weekend.
The Heat Wave will continue into early next week with much of Central Alabama experiencing heat indices of 105 degrees or higher on Monday and Tuesday. The strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the region through the weekend and with a moist air mass in place as signified by dew points in the Seventies these triple digit Heat Index Readings will continue.
There is a weak, stalled boundary across the Tennessee Valley which will likely be the focusing area for more scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The High Heat Index Readings will be more limited here with the added cloud cover and rain but hot, humid conditions will still prevail area-wide.
By tomorrow, winds become more northerly as the ridge of high pressure will build east providing a drier air mass and limiting rainfall chances even further. meaning the impact of the heat will be more widespread Sunday all along areas south of I-20, where Heat Index readings could reach 105 degrees.
The Heat Wave continues into Monday with only scattered afternoon thunderstorms as the moist air mass remains at the surface and very hot conditions continue Monday and Tuesday with dew points around 75 and air temperatures approaching 100-degrees. Extra precautions must be taken for anyone with outdoor plans or those with heat-sensitive conditions.
An area of low pressure will swing across The Eastern U. S. by mid-week bringing increasing chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. The rain will provide at least some heat relief but there is a chance Heat Index Readings will remain high at least through Wednesday.
