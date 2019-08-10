ICE raids and impact on children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Two days ago, hundreds of undocumented immigrants were arrested in raids at food processing plants in six Mississippi cities. It’s leaving the children of those immigrants wondering what happened to their parents and what will happen to them.
Many children were simply left behind at schools while their parents were taken into custody. So what happens to kids whose parents are arrested and detained? Children of undocumented immigrants born in the U.S. are legal citizens.
“We are always concerned about children and how things like this may affect them for the rest of their lives,” Freddy Rubio, a Birmingham immigration attorney said.
Rubio says often times children end up with other relatives or family friends after they are separated from their parents.
“If there is a situation where the parent is deported or is detained for a prolonged period of time that person who has that child, whether it’s a relative, friend or a neighbor…they can petition to family court for temporary custody,” Rubio said.
If a child doesn’t have someone they can turn too, they end up in the foster system. Rubio says its best though if that’s a last resort.
“The state of Alabama..the state of Mississippi they don’t want to keep children of people whether they be documented or not. They want to find out the best placement for that child and usually its going to be someone that already has a relationship with that child,” Rubio said.
If their kids are of age, Rubio says its important undocumented parents have a conversation with them about who to contact should they get detained or deported.
Members of the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice are in Mississippi helping affected families. That organization, which has branch offices throughout the state, will hold workshops in Mississippi and Alabama this weekend to let people know the ins and outs of the legal system and to help families create emergency plans should these raids continue.
ACIJ says there is a lot of fear in the communities that have been affected.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.