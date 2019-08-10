Courtlin Arrington’s mother not happy with sentencing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Thursday, Michael Barber was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the shooting death of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington. Officials say his gun went off, killing his classmate, while at Huffman High School last March.
“I figure he should have gotten more time because the jury didn’t know the difference between the two charges,” says Tynesha Tatum.
Tatum is Arrington’s mother. Barber was initially charged with manslaughter, but that was later downgraded to criminally negligent homicide.
“The lies about she asked for a gun. That’s a lie. How can somebody ask for a gun and they don’t like guns? They don’t like the loud noises. So everything everybody pulling out here about my daughter, it’s a lie.”
Tatum says her family is still reeling from Arrington's death, and hurt by comments that Arrington was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"How can you say that? She was at school. So you're telling me kids ain't safe at school?"
Reflecting on life a cut short—Arrington was planning to be a nurse. She says nothing can replace the special bond shared by mother and daughter.
“She at school, guess who she’s on FaceTime with, me. Guess who she texted through the day, me. Anytime anyone say something wrong to her, she called me,” her mother remembers.
Now, the family is struggling with what they see as an unfair sentence. I asked them--what would have been fair?
“The rest of his life. To me. He took my daughter. My daughter was planning her birthday. She was getting ready for the prom. She was having plans for college and graduation. And he took that away.”
