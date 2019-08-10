Alabaster holds free health fair Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend the city of Alabaster is hosting a free health fair.
If you have something you want to talk to a doctor about, but you don’t if it is worth the trouble of setting an appointment, or you don’t know what kind of doctor you should see, the Alabaster health fair is the perfect stop. It will be taking place in the field between Alabaster City Hall and the Senior Center.
Brian Pavlick is the marketing manager for Shelby Baptist and he is helping coordinate the event. He says it will be an event that whole family can enjoy.
“Most of the time we wait until we are sick, until we need somebody. This gives you almost a proactive approach to meeting different physicians in our area,” Pavlick explains.
Doctors from Shelby Baptist, specializing in all sorts of different fields will be on hand to an any questions the public may have. There will also be break out sessions to learn about mental health, dementia, and much more.
There will also be fun activities for the kids where they can learn the importance of health.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m.
